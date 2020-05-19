Slow no wake lifted for Lakes Mary and Elizabeth

May 19th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

Slow no wake has been lifted for Lakes Mary and Elizabeth in Twin Lakes, the village announced Tuesday morning.

As of 9:30 a.m., the river was measuring at 794.49. Slow no wake level is 794.5.

