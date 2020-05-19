Slow no wake lifted for Lakes Mary and Elizabeth

Slow no wake has been lifted for Lakes Mary and Elizabeth in Twin Lakes, the village announced Tuesday morning.
As of 9:30 a.m., the river was measuring at 794.49. Slow no wake level is 794.5.
