Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update May 19, 2020: 868 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 868 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 10 more positives than Monday. There have been 19 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 1 more than Monday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 4,470 negative test results, a positive rate of 514.5/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 12 cases

Paddock Lake — 4 cases

Salem Lakes — 40 cases

Randall — 6 cases

Twin Lakes — 10 cases (1 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 3 cases (1 more than Monday)

Paris — 2 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here is Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here is Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of May 18 (updated weekly):

Source: Kenosha County Division of Health, last updated May 18, 2020

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 12,885 positive tests and 148,237 negative tests with 467 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 6,831 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

Wisconsin DHS also is now publishing data representing the progress on the Badger Bounce Back Plan. “The Badger Bounce Back plan includes gating criteria (metrics and data) that we will use to determine when we can begin to allow people to interact and, more importantly, get Wisconsinites back to work,” says DHS.

Here is the chart as of Tuesday: