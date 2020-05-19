Kenosha County ADRC staff can help arrange grocery delivery

From the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center:

Need help getting groceries while staying safer at home? The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) can help bridge the gap for those who want to limit trips to public spaces or need help with online grocery shopping.

Free assistance is now being offered through a partnership between the ADRC, certain grocery stores and KAC.

Staff will place your grocery order with you over the phone and schedule a free delivery through Care-A-Van at your convenience. Payment is accepted by check or card.

Rebecca Dutter, director of the Kenosha County Division of Aging and Disability Services, said this new program is the ADRC’s latest effort to connect people with information, providers, public benefits and resources.

“The Kenosha County ADRC is committed to identifying the needs of the older adult in our community during this challenging time,” said Dutter. “This grocery shopping program is one need we have identified and can offer to ensure the older adults in our community have the essential

resources they need to be safe during this time.”

The program is open to those 60 and older, and to adults with a disability. For more details — as well as for information about other food resources, transportation, public benefits and caregiver support — call the ADRC 262-605-6646. Center hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.