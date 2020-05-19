Agenda: Salem School Board Personnel and Finance Committees joint meeting May 20, 2020

The Salem School Board Personnel and Finance Committees are scheduled to hold a joint meeting on Wednesday, starting at 3 p.m.
The board will meet in the Innovation Center (Room 577). Public Access to allow for Social Distancing will take place in the Large Group Instruction Room.
Agenda items include:
- 2019-2020, 2020-2021 Budget Updates
- WRS Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liability Balance
- 2020-2021 Employee Handbook
- Vacancies/Interview Updates
- A closed session for principal candidate review and vendor/contractor proposal.