Agenda: Salem School Board Personnel and Finance Committees joint meeting May 20, 2020

The Salem School Board Personnel and Finance Committees are scheduled to hold a joint meeting on Wednesday, starting at 3 p.m.

The board will meet in the Innovation Center (Room 577). Public Access to allow for Social Distancing will take place in the Large Group Instruction Room.

Agenda items include:

2019-2020, 2020-2021 Budget Updates

WRS Unfunded Actuarial Accrued Liability Balance

2020-2021 Employee Handbook

Vacancies/Interview Updates

A closed session for principal candidate review and vendor/contractor proposal.

The full agenda is available here.