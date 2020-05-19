Agenda: Randall School Board closed session and regular meeting May 20, 2020

The Randall School Board is scheduled to hold a closed session and regular board meeting at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Wednesday.

The Board Meeting will be held in the Multi-Purpose Room to allow for social distancing. The meeting will also be Live Streamed. Citizen Comment: Comments are to be submitted only as written comments. These may be

submitted in writing by handing them to the Board Secretary, Natalie Borowski, prior to the start of the meeting, or submitted via email (nborowski@randall.k12.wi.us) by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Live Stream information will be available on the day of the meeting.

Closed session agenda items include:

Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercised authority.

Discussion of 2020-2021 Staffing Plan.

The full agenda is available here.

Regular meeting agenda items include:

Discuss and Possible Approval of Instructional Hours Waiver

Enrollment Projections

Graduation Committee Update

Discuss and Possible Approval of SY21 Staffing Plan with Additional Staffing

