Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board regular meeting May 20, 2020

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be conducted via teleconferencing. The live stream will be available at the village’s YouTube channel at the time of the meeting.

Agenda items include:

A motion on the appointment of a trustee to fill a vacant seat.

A motion on a 90-day extension of the Community State Bank general obligation promissory note for interim financing of the water utility districts system improvements.

A motion to pay Wanasek invoice in the amount of $12,322.38 for repair of water leaks in the west side water main.

The full agenda is available here.