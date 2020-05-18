Units responding for investigation in Twin Lakes

At about 8:38 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to a residence in the 300 block of Martin Avenue for an investigation.
Per dispatch: Caller reports a strange, unknown odor inside a residence.
