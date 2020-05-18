Units responding for investigation in Twin Lakes

May 18th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:38 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to a residence in the 300 block of Martin Avenue for an investigation.

Per dispatch: Caller reports a strange, unknown odor inside a residence.

Share7
Tweet
7 Shares

Posted in: Police/fire, Twin Lakes.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives