Slow no wake ordered for Paddock Lake

High water level from recent rain has prompted a slow no wake order for Paddock Lake, the village announced Monday.
The slow no wake is in effect as of Monday.
Slow no wake means boats on the lake must travel slow enough to not cause a wake.
