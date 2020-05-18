Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update May 18, 2020: 858 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 858 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 47 more positives than Friday. There have been 18 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 3,753 negative test results, a positive rate of 503.8/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 12 cases

Paddock Lake — 4 cases (1 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 40 cases (1 more than Friday)

Randall — 6 cases (1 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 9 cases (1 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 2 cases

Paris — 2 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here is Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here is Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of May 12 (updated weekly):

Source: Kenosha County Division of Health, last updated May 12, 2020

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 12,687 positive tests and 144,502 negative tests with 459 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 6,662 positives as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

Wisconsin DHS also is now publishing data representing the progress on the Badger Bounce Back Plan. “The Badger Bounce Back plan includes gating criteria (metrics and data) that we will use to determine when we can begin to allow people to interact and, more importantly, get Wisconsinites back to work,” says DHS.

Here is the chart as of Monday: