Fox River over flood stage; flood warning in effect

The Fox River is over flood stage Monday morning.

A National Weather Service flood warning is in effect.

The river first exceeded flood stage of 11 feet at about 10 p.m., Sunday, as measured at the New Munster gauge.

The current NWS forecast for the river calls for a crest of 13.8 feet, coming early in the morning Wednesday.

From Sunday morning through just after midnight Monday morning about 2.5 inches of rain fall was recorded at Kenosha Regional Airport.

A chance of rain persists through Monday (40 percent), Monday night (50 percent) and Tuesday (40 percent) in the latest, local NWS weather forecast.