Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board regular meeting May 18, 2020

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting on Monday starting at 6:30 p.m.
This will a virtual meeting.
To join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone go to:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/827837677
You can also dial in using your phone by calling: (669) 224-3412
Access Code: 827-837-677
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when the meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/827837677
Agenda items include:
- Presentation by Jon Wallenkamp of Kueny Architects regarding the new Village Hall.
- Discussion and possible action regarding the Waste Water Treatment Plant upgrade and sewer service rates.