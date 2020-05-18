Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board regular meeting May 18, 2020

May 18th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting on Monday starting at 6:30 p.m.

This will a virtual meeting.

To join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone go to:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/827837677

You can also dial in using your phone by calling: (669) 224-3412

Access Code: 827-837-677

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when the meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/827837677

Agenda items include:

  • Presentation by Jon Wallenkamp of Kueny Architects regarding the new Village Hall.
  • Discussion and possible action regarding the Waste Water Treatment Plant upgrade and sewer service rates.

The complete agenda is available here.

