Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board regular meeting May 18, 2020

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting on Monday starting at 6:30 p.m.

This will a virtual meeting.

To join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone go to:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/827837677

You can also dial in using your phone by calling: (669) 224-3412

Access Code: 827-837-677

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when the meeting starts:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/827837677

Agenda items include:

Presentation by Jon Wallenkamp of Kueny Architects regarding the new Village Hall.

Discussion and possible action regarding the Waste Water Treatment Plant upgrade and sewer service rates.

The complete agenda is available here.