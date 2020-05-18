A word from our sponsors: Archwood Senior Living to open soon

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Archwood Senior Living. — DH
Archwood Senior Living in Paddock Lake is set to open in early June.
Archwood Senior Living is a vibrant new assisted living community for seniors in Western Kenosha County and Antioch.
The community includes an array of services and amenities including:
- 24/7 trained care staff on-site
- Assistance with daily living
- Medication management
- Visiting physician services
- Daily social, recreational and educational activities
- 3 chef prepared meals served daily
- Housekeeping and laundry service
- Salon with services for men and women
- All utilities included (except private phone line)
- No buy-in or long-term contract
- On-site physical & occupational therapy
Interested residents can reserve a spot in advance of opening. Limited availability still remains at this time as most floor plans have sold out.
More information is available at: https://archwoodseniorliving.com/
Archwood Senior Living is available 7 days a week. Please contact them at:
Call or Text: (262) 234-0015
Email: info@archwoodseniorliving.com
Location: 25025 75th St Salem, WI