Flood warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Fox River in Western Kenosha County.

As of 11 a.m., the river was measuring at 9.71 feet at the New Munster gauge. The current forecast calls for a steep increase starting this evening with flood stage of 11 feet reached by 7 a.m., Monday and a crest of 13.9 feet very early Wednesday morning.

A crest of 13.9 feet would rank as the fifth highest recorded by the NWS for the New Munster gauge.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for as much as 1.72 inches of additional rain between 11 a.m. Sunday and midnight Monday.