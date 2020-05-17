Deputy responding for road hazard

At about 4:10 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy is responding for a report of a road hazard at the intersection of Highways K and B along the Salem Lakes-Brighton border.
Per dispatch; Caller reporting a loose cow west of Highway B and north of Highway K.
Western Kenosha County's news source
