Deputy responding for road hazard

May 17th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:10 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy is responding for a report of a road hazard at the intersection of Highways K and B along the Salem Lakes-Brighton border.

Per dispatch; Caller reporting a loose cow west of Highway B and north of Highway K.

Share19
Tweet
19 Shares

Posted in: Brighton, Police/fire, Salem Lakes.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives