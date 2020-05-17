Deputies responding for crash along state line

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:54 p.m., sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 17900 block of Highway WG in Bristol along the Wisconsin-Illinois state line for a report of a crash.

Per dispatch: Caller reports a tree has fallen in the road and vehicles are striking it because it is difficult to see. Lanes in both directions are blocked.

UPDATE 10:02 p.m. — Deputy reports one person is injured. Bristol Fire and Rescue dispatched to respond to the scene.

UPDATE about 10:12 p.m. — Fire unit on scene reports three vehicles involved, with one under the tree.