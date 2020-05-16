Central HS band students perform in virtual State Solo & Ensemble Festival

Central High School had 83 band students in 18 events earn a performance for a virtual State Solo & Ensemble Festival.

“While we weren’t able to experience State Solo/Ensemble in person, I am thankful that we were still able to participate,” said CHS band director Adam Scheele.

For the large ensembles, video recordings from District Solo/Ensemble were used since CDC guidelines didn’t allow meeting in groups of more than 10. Scheele sent the ensemble videos to WSMA and State adjudicators viewed the videos and gave critique and a rating.

For solos and duets, the students recorded their performance. The recording was uploaded to the WSMA. State adjudicators viewed the videos and gave critique and a rating.

Here are results from CHS solo and duet state performances:

Christina Ekkela/Abby Mallace flute duet received a 2

Logan Piktel/Tyler Schoolcraft saxophone duet received a 2

Evan Rosenick guitar solo received a 1

Evan Rosenick alto saxophone solo received a 2

Hayley Anderson alto saxophone solo received a 2.

Here are results for CHS’s ensemble state performances:

Jazz Central-1 rating

Concert Band/Symphonic Band Saxophone Choir-1 rating

Symphonic Band Percussion Ensemble-1 rating

Concert Band/Symphonic Band Flute Choir-2 rating

Clarinet Choir-2 rating

Wind Ensemble/Jazz Central Brass Ensemble-2 rating

Wind Ensemble/Jazz Central Saxophone Choir-2 rating