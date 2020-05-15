Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update May 15, 2020: 811 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 811 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 45 more positives than Thursday. There have been 18 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 1 more than Thursday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 3,753 negative test results in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 12 cases

Paddock Lake — 3 cases

Salem Lakes — 39 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Randall — 5 cases

Twin Lakes — 8 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 2 cases

Paris — 2 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here is Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here is Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of May 12 (updated weekly):

Source: Kenosha County Division of Health, last updated May 12, 2020

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 11,685 positive tests and 128,657 negative tests with 445 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 6,189 positives as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS also is now publishing data representing the progress on the Badger Bounce Back Plan. “The Badger Bounce Back plan includes gating criteria (metrics and data) that we will use to determine when we can begin to allow people to interact and, more importantly, get Wisconsinites back to work,” says DHS.

Here is the chart as of Tuesday: