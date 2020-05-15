Draft Kenosha County Kickstart reopening plan released

A draft of a plan for reopening the local economy, dubbed the Kenosha County Kickstart plan, was released by Kenosha County Friday.

The plan outlines proposed guidelines for safely re-opening various types of businesses and institutions while following certain standards and meeting gating criteria.

“Our aim is to allow businesses the opportunity to operate successfully, while also continuing to work to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases in our county,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “I have faith that our businesses and residents will respect these objectives, and that the strength of our community will allow us to meet this challenge as successfully as possible.”

The plan is set up with phases. Phase 1 starts May 14. Phase 2 and 3 will be based on evaluation of gating criteria, which are not specified in the draft plan.

Among the plan’s provisions:

Restaurants open for dine-in with 25% capacity limits and

safe business practices in place in Phase 1 and with 50% capacity limits and safe business practices in place for Phase 2. Phase 3 would see full capacity with the continuation of safe business practices K-12 schools and post-secondary education to remain closed. Schools could reopen under Phase 2 with consideration of reopening with safe business practices in place if able to meet gathering size limits.

Retail establishments could open under Phase 1 with 25 percent capacity limits and safe business practices in place and under Phase 2 with 50 percent capacity limits and safe business practices in place.

Festivals, fairs, parade, theaters, concerts and otehr entertainment venues are listed as not being able to open until Phase 3 gating criteria are met.

The entire draft plan can be viewed here.

The Kenosha County and municipal government entities, businesses, and partners are looking for the draft plan to be reviewed by various business sector groups comprised of members of the Kenosha County Kickstart oversight committee, coordinated by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.

All local businesses are also invited to weigh in on the plan by email, at

kickstart@kenoshacounty.org.

It is the committee’s objective to have a finalized plan in place by May 26.