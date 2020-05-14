County executive supports local extension of Safer at Home order

County Executive Jim Kreuser threw his support behind the extension of the Safer at Home order in the county through May 26.

Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit issued the local order hours late Wednesday after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the statewide measure. This action — allowable under Wisconsin Statute 252.03 — will remain in effect until 8 a.m. May 26, the previous expiration date of the state order, designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“This decision to continue the order locally was by no means taken lightly,” Kreuser said in a news release issued Thursday. “My heart goes out to the businesses that have been affected adversely and to everyone who has found themselves out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we

must defer to the public health experts who are telling us it’s not yet our time to reopen. The consequences of moving too quickly could be devastating.”

The first meeting of an oversight committee reviewing a local re-opening plan, called “Kenosha County Kickstart,” was scheduled for Thursday.