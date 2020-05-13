No-appointment drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites available in Burlington and Milwaukee

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center has released the following statement regarding nearby COVID-19 no-appointment-needed, drive-thru testing sites:

The Kenosha County Division of Health is encouraging people who are seeking COVID-19 testing and have been otherwise unable to obtain it to utilize the no-appointment-needed, drive-thru sites now operating in Burlington and Milwaukee.

There is no charge for testing at any of these sites, which are being operated by the Wisconsin National Guard in partnership with local public health agencies.

Testing at the Burlington site is available to anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin and is showing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, headache, chills or rigors, muscle aches or new abnormalities in sense of taste or smell.

The Milwaukee sites are open to anyone, regardless of presence of symptoms.

Site locations and hours are:

Burlington: Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through this Friday, May 15.

Milwaukee south: UMOS office, 2701 S. Chase Ave. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday until further notice.

Milwaukee north: Midtown Center, 5760 W. Capitol Drive. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday until further notice.

Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit noted that there is potential for one of these testing sites to come to Kenosha County at some point, but that the county is currently following a more targeted testing strategy involving employers that have outbreaks. Kenosha County is also encouraging local health care providers to test more people, even those with mild symptoms.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center urges people with questions about COVID-19 that they cannot answer online to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website, https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/.

Together, we can and will slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus.