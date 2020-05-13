Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update May 13, 2020: 753 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 753 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 29 more positives than Tuesday. There have been 17 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, which is 1 more than Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 3,562 negative test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 12 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 3 cases

Salem Lakes — 37 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 5 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 7 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 2 cases

Paris — 1 case (1 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

We are introducing some new data to our daily weekday report. Here is Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here is Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 10,902 positive tests and 117,111 negative tests with 418 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 5,700 cases as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS also is now publishing data representing the progress on the Badger Bounce Back Plan. “The Badger Bounce Back plan includes gating criteria (metrics and data) that we will use to determine when we can begin to allow people to interact and, more importantly, get Wisconsinites back to work,” says DHS.

Here is the chart as of Tuesday: