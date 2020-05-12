Units responding for crash in Wheatland

At about 3:34 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highways 50 and O in Wheatland.
Per dispatch: Deputies already on the scene. One patient needs to be checked out by rescue.
