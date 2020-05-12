Units responding for crash in Wheatland

May 12th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:34 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highways 50 and O in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Deputies already on the scene. One patient needs to be checked out by rescue.

