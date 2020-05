KD County Park was the scene on Tuesday of a memorial in honor of Richard O’Brien, a Cook County sheriff’s deputy who recently died of COVID-19.

O’Brien, 53, who lived in Burlington, is a former Twin Lakes resident.

Here is video by Earlene Frederick of the procession as it entered KD Park:

Here are some photos, also by Earlene Frederick:

/Earlene Frederick photo

/Earlene Frederick photo