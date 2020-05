/Photo by Raymond Metcalfe via stock.xchng

Another day, another frost.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from midnight Tuesday night to 8 a.m., Wednesday.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for a low of 33 Tuesday night.

Better protect those plants again, for probably the last time this week anyway.