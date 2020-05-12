Bassett celebrates 100 years for Ethlyn Reynolds

Ethlyn Reynolds of Bassett marked her 100th birthday in her front yard with a parade of well wishers passing by and honking their horns in recognition and celebration.

The parade was organized by Pastor Judy Wang of Calgary United Church of Christ of Twin Lakes and included participation of a long string of friends and well wishers, including several trucks from the Randall Fire Department’s station in Bassett.

Taking it in with the guest of honor were her children Barb Reynolds and Doug Reynolds. Ethlyn, also known as Leth, was born in the house she still lives in, Barb said..

Here’s video of the parade followed by some photos: