Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update May 11, 2020: 711 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 711 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 65 more positives than Friday. There have been 16 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 1 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 3.503 negative test results in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 11 cases (1 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 3 cases

Salem Lakes — 34 cases (2 more than Friday)

Randall — 4 cases

Twin Lakes — 6 cases

Wheatland — 2 cases

Paris — 1 case (first reported case)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

We are introducing some new data to our weekday report. Here is Kenosha County COVID-19 positives and negatives over time:

Here is Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 10,418 positive tests and 108,033 negative tests with 409 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 5,433 cases as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS also is now publishing data representing the progress on the Badger Bounce Back Plan. “The Badger Bounce Back plan includes gating criteria (metrics and data) that we will use to determine when we can begin to allow people to interact and, more importantly, get Wisconsinites back to work,” says DHS.

Here is the chart as of Monday: