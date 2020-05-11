Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District Finance Committee meeting May 12, 2020

The Wilmot Union High School District Board of Education Finance Committee is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Agenda items include:
- 2020-2021 Preliminary Budget
- Dousman Transportation Contract
