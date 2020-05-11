Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District Finance Committee meeting May 12, 2020

May 11th, 2020
The Wilmot Union High School District Board of Education Finance Committee is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Agenda items include:

  • 2020-2021 Preliminary Budget
  • Dousman Transportation Contract

