Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:08 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue has been dispatched to set up a landing zone for Flight for Life medical transport helicopter and respond to the scene for a crash in the 2500 block of Highway D in Paris.

Kenosha County Scanner Facebook page has the original call starting at about 6 p.m.:

UPDATE about 6:10 p.m. — Dispatch reports to responding Bristol units that Flight for Life is not flying due to weather. Paris command releases Bristol units from setting up the landing zone.