Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District board meeting May 11, 2020

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday starting at 6 p.m. at the school library or virtually. Virtual Meeting on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95787492934 (if there is a problem with the connection, please see the District website for access information)
Agenda items include:
- A public hearing to consider submitting a request to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to waive the instructional hours requirement due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. For those who cannot attend the public virtual hearing, written comments on the proposal to request a waiver for instructional hours due to the COVID-19 ongoing public health emergency will be given the same consideration as testimony presented at the hearing. Comments can be submitted using the following: – Written: May be dropped off at the school on Monday, May 11, 2020, 12:00 – 3:00 pm. – Email: instructionalwaivercomments@twinlakes.k12.wi.us (emails will be accepted until Monday, May 11, 2020 until 10:00 am). In-Person: For those who don’t have internet access, please come to the school library to view the virtual meeting. Social distancing requirements will be followed.
- Discuss and Possible Approval of Instructional Hours Waiver.
- Discuss and Possible Approval of Student HandbookDiscuss and Possible Approval of Updated Policies
- Discuss and Possible Approval of 2020-2021 School Fees
- Discuss and Possible Approval of Summer School Program
- Discuss and Possible Approval of Summer Food Service Program
- Discuss and Possible Approval of Busing Contrac
- Discuss and Possible Approval of Resignation