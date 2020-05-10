Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District board meeting May 11, 2020

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday starting at 6 p.m. at the school library or virtually. Virtual Meeting on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95787492934 (if there is a problem with the connection, please see the District website for access information)

Agenda items include:

A public hearing to consider submitting a request to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to waive the instructional hours requirement due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. For those who cannot attend the public virtual hearing, written comments on the proposal to request a waiver for instructional hours due to the COVID-19 ongoing public health emergency will be given the same consideration as testimony presented at the hearing. Comments can be submitted using the following: – Written: May be dropped off at the school on Monday, May 11, 2020, 12:00 – 3:00 pm. – Email: instructionalwaivercomments@twinlakes.k12.wi.us (emails will be accepted until Monday, May 11, 2020 until 10:00 am). In-Person: For those who don’t have internet access, please come to the school library to view the virtual meeting. Social distancing requirements will be followed.

Discuss and Possible Approval of Instructional Hours Waiver.

Discuss and Possible Approval of Student HandbookDiscuss and Possible Approval of Updated Policies

Discuss and Possible Approval of 2020-2021 School Fees

Discuss and Possible Approval of Summer School Program

Discuss and Possible Approval of Summer Food Service Program

Discuss and Possible Approval of Busing Contrac

Discuss and Possible Approval of Resignation

A full agenda is available here.