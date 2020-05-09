Agenda: Salem Lakes regular Village Board meeting May 11, 2020

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular monthly meeting on Monday starting at 7 p.m.

This meeting will be conducted via Zoom for Board of Trustees and village staff. The meeting will be streamed live on YouTube for viewing. If you

have any questions, please call the Clerk’s Office at 262-843-2313.

Follow this link to view the meeting while it is in progress:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRlh0EencQOQbEqKdg-8MOQ

Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution 2020.05-22, a resolution temporarily suspending the imposition of utility district late fees in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Discussion and possible action on Payment Request No. 12 by C.D. Smith Construction Inc., in the amount of $639,952.09 for WWTP Regionalization Improvements.

Discussion and possible action on awarding of the 2020 Sanitary Sewer and Street Rehabilitation Projects to Payne & Dolan in the amount of $1,451,918.

The full agenda is available here.