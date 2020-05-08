Fire scene closing traffic on Highway AH

A fire scene in the 9400 block of Camp Lake Road (Highway AH ) in Camp Lake has closed on that road.

From a news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department issued at 2:21 p.m.:

On May 8, 2020, at approximately 2:22 PM the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department along with the Village of Salem Lakes Fire Department responded to 9400 Camp Lake Road for a report of a home on fire. Initial reports advised smoke could be seen from outside of the home. The fire has been extinguished and the scene is currently being investigated. The cause of the fire at this time is unknown. County Highway AH / Camp Lake Road is currently closed to traffic at 89th Street and County Highway SA. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes of travel including Highway 83, Highway C, Highway F, and Highway B.