2020 Twin Lakes Libertyfest parade and fireworks cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association has cancelled the 2020 Libertyfest Parade and fireworks display, the chamber has announced.
The following is from the chamber’s Facebook page:
Western Kenosha County's news source
The Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association has cancelled the 2020 Libertyfest Parade and fireworks display, the chamber has announced.
The following is from the chamber’s Facebook page:
Posted in: Twin Lakes, Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Bus. Assoc., Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress