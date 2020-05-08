2020 Twin Lakes Libertyfest parade and fireworks cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

May 8th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association has cancelled the 2020 Libertyfest Parade and fireworks display, the chamber has announced.

The following is from the chamber’s Facebook page:

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Twin Lakes, Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Bus. Assoc., Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives