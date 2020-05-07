Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update May 7, 2020: 617 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 617 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 24 more positives than Wednesday. There have been 15 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s one more than Wednesday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 2,964 negative test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 8 cases

Paddock Lake — 3 cases

Salem Lakes — 31 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 4 cases

Twin Lakes — 6 cases

Wheatland — 2 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 9,215 positive tests and 93,035 negative tests with 374 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 4,668 cases as of Thursday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS also is now publishing data representing the progress on the Badger Bounce Back Plan. “The Badger Bounce Back plan includes gating criteria (metrics and data) that we will use to determine when we can begin to allow people to interact and, more importantly, get Wisconsinites back to work,” says DHS.

Here is the chart as of Thursday: