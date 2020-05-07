I-94 closed in Racine County

At 11:34 a.m. from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation:

Incident along the West Frontage Road just south of WIS 11 requires all lanes of I-94 northbound/southbound and frontage roads to be temporarily closed between WIS 11 and County Road KR. Motorists are directed to use the following temporary detours: Southbound I-94 — Exit at WIS 11 and travel west to WIS 75. Head south on WIS 75 to WIS 142. Then, head east along WIS 142 to connect back with I-94. Northbound I-94 — Exit at County Road KR and travel east to WIS 31. Head north on WIS 31 to WIS 20. Then, head west along WIS 20 to connect back with I-94. Up to date travel information is available at https://511wi.gov/