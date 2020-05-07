Bristol Progress Days 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Bristol Progress Days annual community festival will not take place this year due to concerns about COVID-19, the group’s governing board decided at a meeting Thursday.

Board member Carol Nichols said the uncertainty about the safety and viability of having large gatherings of people by the first weekend after the Fourth of July prompted the decision.

“We got to the point that there’s nothing that says you will be able to have large groups by then,” Nichols said.

The annual three-day festival includes a banquet, naming of a Miss Bristol and Bristol Outstanding Citizens, sports tournaments, an auction, a carnival, a large parade, fireworks and more. Many of the activities are held at Hansen Park in Bristol.

While the festival will be cancelled for this year, the committee may be able to reschedule the fireworks display.

“We are contemplating having the fireworks at a later date,” Nichols said.

2019 was Progress Days 50th year.