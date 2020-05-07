Brighton School PTO asks for appreciations of staff

The following message is from the Brighton School PTO:

The Brighton teachers, staff, and administration have continuously demonstrated persistence & understanding in their dedication of our young learners providing a successful, loving school. These amazing people work in an invaluable position aiding students in finding hope for the future, unifying & strengthening our community. Brighton educators and staff help hold our students together providing instruction, personal learning, acting as caretakers throughout the year despite these new challenges. On behalf of the students, families, & our community, it’s the privilege of Brighton PTO, to extend a heartfelt message of gratitude for the work the Brighton team does & to have personally witnessed their effort, dedication, and sacrifice. We are incredibly honored that our teachers & staff have chosen Brighton as a place to make a difference in the lives of others. To celebrate teachers & staff appreciation week please share a thank you note, letter, or drawing by mail, (teacher or staff member) at 1200 248th ave Kansasville WI 53139