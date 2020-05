Zion Lutheran Church, 7931 200th Ave, Bristol, will be hosting a food pantry Friday and Saturday, May 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The food pantry will be available in the parking lot to benefit anyone in need during these unusual times. No questions asked.

Would you like to contribute to the drive? Non-perishable foods can be left in the driveway at 19800 80th St., Bristol.

Questions can be addressed to Ben at 262-865-8316.