Much colder temperatures coming

We may get a sub-30 low this week, says the National Weather Service.

After another nice day Thursday with a some sun and a high in the 60s, temperatures will begin to take a turn for the worse.

The latest, local NWS forecast says Friday’s high will be just 45 and the low that night a cold 28. If you have some delicate plants in the garden you should count on protecting them that night.

Temperatures will rebound a bit Saturday with a high in the 50s through Wednesday. Lows will linger in the 30s through that period.

UPDATE 10:27 p.m. — The NWS advises covering plants Thursday and Friday nights: