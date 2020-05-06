Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update May 6, 2020: 593 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 593 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 22 more positives than Tuesday. There have been 14 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 2,750 negative test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 8 cases

Paddock Lake — 3 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 29 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 4 cases

Twin Lakes — 6 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 2 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 8.901 positive tests and 87,826 negative tests with 362 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 4,668 cases as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS also is now publishing data representing the progress on the Badger Bounce Back Plan. “The Badger Bounce Back plan includes gating criteria (metrics and data) that we will use to determine when we can begin to allow people to interact and, more importantly, get Wisconsinites back to work,” says DHS.

Here is the chart as of today: