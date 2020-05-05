Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update May 5, 2020: 571 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 571 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 21 more positives than Monday. There have been 14 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 2,637 negative test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 8 cases (1 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 2 case

Salem Lakes — 28 cases

Randall — 4 cases

Twin Lakes — 5 cases

Wheatland — 2 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 8,566 positive tests and 83,967 negative tests with 353 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 4,399 cases as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16