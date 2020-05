The Fox River is still receding but lingering just above flood stage.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, the river was measuring at 11.03 feet, as measured at the New Munster gauge. Flood stage is 11 feet.

A National Weather Service flood warning remains in effect.

The current NWS river forecast calls for the river to slip below flood stage early Wednesday morning.

The latest, local NWS weather forecast calls for only slight chances of rain through Saturday.