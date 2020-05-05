Agenda: Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District Board of Commissioners meeting May 6, 2020

The Board of Commissioners of the Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District is scheduled to hold a meeting on Thursday starting at 5 p.m. at Wheatland Town Hall in New Munster. Meeting is open to the public until capacity is reached with social distancing requirements being enforced.

Agenda items include:

Approve Application for State Trust Fund Loan from the State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands for a loan of $150,000 at 2.5 percent rate of interest to be repaid over a five-year time period. This is for the Lilly Lake outlet project.

Disscuss meetings and plan committee appointment needed as part of the DNR grant which is funding the Lilly Lake aquatic plant management plan. Plant study will begin late May or early June.

A full agenda is available here.