Units responding for fire in Bristol

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:38 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 13200 block of Wilmot Road (Highway C) in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This is an isolated residence with the fire in the garage. Vehicles believed to be in the garage.

UPDATE 4:43 p.m. — Dispatch reports to responding units that a deputy in scene believes they have the fire out, but deputy wants fire response to continue.

UPDATE 4:46 p.m. — Mutual aid units released to return to quarters.