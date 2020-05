The warm temperatures in the 70s were nice while they lasted. And they won’t last this week.

High temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s with lows in the 30s through Sunday night, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

If you have some plants coming up in the garden or otherwise outside you might want to be thinking about a protection plan. The coldest nights look to be Thursday and Friday nights when temperatures could dip to 33 and 30 respectively.