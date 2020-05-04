Kenosha County COVID-19 cases update May 4, 2020: 550 positive

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 550 positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 16 more positives than Friday. There have been 14 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 1 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 2,535 negative test results in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total cases for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 7 cases

Paddock Lake — 2 case

Salem Lakes — 28 cases (2 more than Friday)

Randall — 4 cases

Twin Lakes — 5 cases (1 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 2 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 8,236 positive tests and 80,467 negative tests with 340 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 4,292 cases as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16

