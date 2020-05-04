Fox River continues to recede; flood warning remains in effect

The Fox River continues to recede in Western Kenosha County and may soon be under flood stage again.

At 8 p.m., the river was at 11.4 feet, as measured at the New Munster gauge. Flood stage is 11 feet.

A National Weather Service flood warning remains in effect.

The current NWS calls for the river to be back under flood stage a little sooner than Sunday’s forecast. The river is now forecast to be back under 11 feet by Tuesday evening. That may be because the chance of rain has lessened in the latest forecast.