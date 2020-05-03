Fox River under 12 feet; flood warning still in effect

The Fox River has receded under 12 feet as of Sunday evening.

At 6 p.m., the river was measuring at 11.8 feet at the New Munster gauge.

The current National Weather Service forecast for the river has it receding slower than previously forecast. The river is now expected to drop back under flood stage Wednesday morning.

A NWS flood warning remains in effect.

That might be cause of the 30 percent chance of rain Monday night, 60 percent chance of rain Tuesday and 40 percent chance of rain Tuesday night in the latest, local NWS forecast.