Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:59 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a report of a vehicle fire in the 12700 block of Bristol Road in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Caller reports flames seen coming from under the vehicle.

UPDATE 6:06 p.m. — Deputy on scene reports heavy smoke.

UPDATE 6:09 p.m. — Deputy on scene reports vehicle is fully engulfed in fire. Westbound traffic on Highway WG being shut down.

UPDATE 6:12 p.m. — Fire is out. No other fire units need to respond.