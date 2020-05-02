Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole May 2, 2020

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Monday starting at 6:30 p.m.

This will be a virtual meeting.

To join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone go to: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/225039101

You can also dial in using your phone by calling: (224) 501-3412.

Access Code is 225-039-101

Agenda items include:

Consideration of a motion to award the 344th Street Resurfacing project to Asphalt Contractors in an amount not to exceed $115,309.50.

Presentation by Jon Wallenkamp of Kueny Architects regarding the new Village Hall.

Discussion regarding the Waste water treatment plant upgrade and sewer rates.

Consideration of a motion to approve board and commission reappointments.

Proclamation honoring Tom Connolly for his years of service to the Twin Lakes Community

A full agenda is available here.