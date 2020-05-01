May 1, 2020: Needs for local food pantries update

May 1st, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center is going to publish a weekly update on the needs of food pantries during the COVID-19 emergency.

Here this week’s update for The Sharing Center in Trevor:

Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C), Trevor — Donations accepted 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday
Food products needed this week: None. Non-food products needed this week: Shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste.

Here are the updates for all the other food pantries listed by the Joint Information Center.

